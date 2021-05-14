MISSOULA, Mont. - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been requested by the Missoula Police Department for 63-year-old Donald Spies.
Donald is a white 63-year-old man who is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 205 pounds, with brown eyes, gray hair and glasses.
According to the MEPA, Donald is driving a silver 2019 Ford F-150 pickup, with Montana license plate number 440393C.
He was last seen on May 13, 2021, at 8:00 pm wearing a dark zip-up jacket and khaki pants.
Donald may be having a mental health crisis, if seen do not approach him and call 9-1-1 immediately.
If you have any information on Donald's possible whereabouts, you are asked to please call Missoula Police at 406 552-6300.