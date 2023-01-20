UPDATE AT 6:39 PM:
The Missing Endangered Person Alert for Bruce Bardo has been canceled as he has been located safe.
MISSOULA, Mont. - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory was issued for a 71-year-old man last seen on Jan. 12.
Bruce Bardo is described as being five feet, eleven inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.
According to the advisory, Bruce lives a transient lifestyle and is recovering from a car accident.
During his last contact with people familiar with him, he reportedly expressed that he “wasn’t feeling well" and left his walker and possessions at a local business he frequents.
Due to his injuries, and weather conditions, there is concern for his safety.
If you have any information you are asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or call 911.
