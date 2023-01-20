Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Missoula police department. Bruce Bardo has not been seen since Thursday January 12th. Bruce is a 71 year old white male, he is 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighs 150 lbs. Bruce lives a transient lifestyle and is recovering from a motor vehicle accident. During his last contact with people familiar with him, he expressed that he wasnt feeling well and left his walker and possessions at a local business he frequents. Due to his injuries, and weather conditions, there is concern for his safety. If you have any information please contact Missoula PD at 406-552-6300 or call 9 1 1.