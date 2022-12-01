MISSOULA, Mont. - Law enforcement are looking for a 14-year-old girl who is without her medication and is with a potentially dangerous person.
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued on behalf of the Missoula Police Department says Isabela Henderson, 14, was last seen at the Walmart in Missoula on US-93 around 3:45 pm Wednesday.
Henderson reportedly got into a silver four door sedan, possibly a Buick. The direction of travel is unknown.
Henderson is described as being five feet, three inches tall, weighs 100 pounds and has blue hair and blue eyes.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300, or call 9-1-1.
