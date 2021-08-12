MISSOULA, Mont. - A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory was issued by the Missoula Police Department for a woman last seen around 4 p.m. on Aug. 11.
Denise Ann McGrady, 65, is described as being white woman, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She stands at five feet nine inches tall and weighs 170 lbs.
MPD says there is concern for Denise's safety as she may be confused and does not have her required medication with her.
She may be driving a red 2001 GMC Yukon with Montana plate 150079H. She is likely traveling on I-90 toward West Yellowstone or Dillon.
If you have any information on Denise, contact the MPD at (406) 552-6300 or dial 911.