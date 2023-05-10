News release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana
MISSOULA — A Missoula man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in the community after law enforcement seized approximately seven pounds of the drug that were associated with him was sentenced today to five years and 10 months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
James Allyn Batterton, 25, pleaded guilty in January to possession with intent to distribute meth.
U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided.
The government alleged in court documents that in February 2022, law enforcement executed multiple state search warrants in Missoula and Beaverhead counties and seized approximately seven pounds of meth from two U.S. Postal Service boxes bound for addresses associated with Batterton. Officers also seized additional meth and firearms from multiple homes and vehicles belonging to Batterton. The government further alleged that Batterton imported meth into Montana through the U.S. Postal Service and resold it in Western Montana. Batterton is believed to have distributed nearly 30 pounds of the drug. Thirty pounds of meth is the equivalent of 108,720 doses.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara J. Elliott prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Missoula High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force.
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.
