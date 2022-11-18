MISSOULA, Mont. - Before the Brawl of the Wild game begins, we’re tracking how we can get you to the game safely no matter where you're traveling from.
Montana highway patrol are expecting a high-volume number of cars to hit these roads from all parts of the state, especially over the next 24 hours as we near closer to kick off time. Whether game goers are starting their travels from Billings, Missoula, or Great Falls you’re asked to drive with extra caution. Officials are keeping a close eye on Interstate 90, which they're predicting will be the main "artery* roadway for folks coming in and out of the Bozeman area.
For those of you heading this direction after work or into the night, their biggest word of advice is to have a safety plan before you hit the road.
"Our biggest recommendation because of these cold temperatures should something happen, should you hit a deer, should you become stranded it gets to be an emergency situation fairly quickly, letting people know what route you're taking,” said MHP.
MHP says that most of the roadways look promising for a safe travel, but for those of you coming from Missoula and Billings they recommend that you be extra cautious while driving over the mountain passes especially in the dark hours.
If possible, try to head out in the daylight hours before kickoff and regardless of the outcome of the game, you’re asked to drive responsibly.
