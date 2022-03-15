MISSOULA, Mont. - Three years ago today, Montana Highway Patrol trooper wade palmer was ambushed and shot multiple times.
Miraculously he survived and tonight we are honoring him for his service.
Tonight we are putting trooper palmer and his family in our thoughts. As m-h-p reflects on the impacts from that night.
In the late hours of March 15th 2019, MHP patrol trooper Palmer was ambushed and shot multiple times in his face, head, and neck as he was in pursuit of the suspect from a homicide that occurred hours earlier. That evening's event, forever left it's impact on those who put their lives on the line to protect and serve us everyday.
"I think we expect to respond to a call like that, but it's such a personal level when it's one of our troopers one of our own, one of our guys that we work with everyday, we know their family, their kids, it just became a lot more personal," said MHP captain.
It's known as one of the most challenging situations an officer could respond to, that's why law enforcement continue to provide information and trainings to better prepare everyone putting their life on the line... As something as unfortunate as this can happen on any given day.
"We will do scenario base training to include ambush, recognition, avoidance and unfortunately if we're in best practices to survive and hopefully win an encounter like that," said MHP captain.
As our communities move forward, MHP asks we keep trooper Palmer and his family in our thoughts as wade continues his life-long recovery.
