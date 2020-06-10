MISSOULA -- A program called "Ruck For The Fallen" honors fallen first responders, military members, and veterans by providing an American Flag in their memory. The flag is carried across the U.S. by law enforcement officers from different states.
On Wednesday, Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant Sean Finley took part in honoring the fallen police lieutenant, Malissa Roberts. Roberts was with the Reeves County Sheriffs Office outside of El Paso, Texas, but died unexpectedly back in March 2020. Sgt. Finely drove Roberts' flag from the Idaho border to Missoula.
Finley, along with other Montana law enforcement officers, stopped at Rose Park in Missoula to take pictures and sign the flag. He said he was proud to take part in honoring a fellow officer's memory.
"It's a privilege for us to honor Lieutenant Roberts from Reese County Texas. Just carrying her memory across the state of Montana [then too] closest family when we're done. It's just a privilege," Finley said.
The flag will travel across Montana and other states before it arrives at it's final destination, the home with the Roberts family in Texas. Over 35 flags are currently being transported across the U.S.