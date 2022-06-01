MISSOULA, Mont. - Imagine you're relaxing on your patio and you see some horses strolling through the neighborhood. For some Missoula residents in the Upper Miller Creek area, that’s exactly what they witnessed and captured on video Monday evening.

As one woman says she was 'taken back' by these wild horses taking a stroll through the neighborhood. Resident Josilyn Ovenell says as she and her husband were having dinner outside, as she looked over, to her surprise she found four horses roaming the area.

As Montanans, it's not out of the norm to spot some wildlife coming into town, but it is when it comes to horses.

"It's common to see like deer and foxes but I've never seen wild horses come anywhere close to that area, they are usually more in the Lolo, down in the Bitterroot area, way up in the mountains so it was pretty bizarre to have them that close to the neighborhood and on the streets,” said Ovenell.

Since then, Josilyn says she last saw the horses leaving the area Monday evening. We’ve reached out to animal control, Montana Fish and Wildlife, and the Montana Department of Livestock asking who would have the authority to take action when it comes to these wild horses, which have been around since the 1960s.

We'll continue to bring you more information as the discussion continues at the state level at this time.