MINERAL COUNTY, Mont. - An inmate at the Mineral County Detention Center passed away Sunday night.
A release from the Mineral County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said they are investigating his cause of death. MCSO said the death is thought to be isolated and does not pose safety concerns to other inmates.
Informing of the death to the inmates family is pending.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office will take over the investigation and coroner tasks.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office will update with more information as it becomes available.