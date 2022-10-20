UPDATE: OCT. 20 AT 8:07 A.M.

The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Dale Pearce has been cancelled.

According to the Montana Department of Justice, the Mineral County Sheriff's Office found Pierce and he is safe.

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police are looking for a 56-year-old man who was last seen on Sept. 26.

Dale Pearce has the mental capacity of a 9 year old and requires medication for a heart condition according to the Missing and Endangered Person Advisory.

He is described as being a white man who is five feet, eight inches tall and weighs 150 pounds with a balding gray hair line and blue eyes. He has a tattoo on his upper right arm and abdominal scars from surgery.

Pearce was last seen on foot on Sept. 26 around 1:00 pm wearing sweats and a hoodie.

There is concern for Pearce’s mental and physical wellbeing.

If you have any information on Dale Pearce, you are asked to call Missoula Police at 406-552-6300 or call 911.