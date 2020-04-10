MISSOULA - Montana's historic warbird 'Miss Montana' is flying above and beyond once again!
Miss Montana and her crew have been anxiously awaiting the summer flying season, according to a Facebook post.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, it's been unknown, until now.
One Miss Montana crew member, Bryan Douglass, went out on Thursday, representing the plane and her mission to help community members.
He's airlifted much-needed hand sanitizer to remote community's hit hard by a supply shortage and to help protect our hospitals and police officers battling the spread of COVID-19.
He and the crew teamed up with Wild Rye Distillery of Bozeman, which is currently making hand sanitizer.
He left from Missoula in the morning to pick up the product in Bozeman.
Then, he flew to places like Miles City, Sidney, Glasgow, Harlem and Cutbank, before returning back to Missoula in the evening.
In a separate Facebook post, Douglass said that he logged about 1,060 miles, six flight hours and delivered about 16 gallons of custom-made hand sanitizer, adding, "I got a great tour of a huge part of our great state and it was great fun. However, the real takeaway was what I observed about the people of Montana. Nobody was freaked out. Everyone was friendly and grateful to have hand sanitizer."