Update May 27 at 1:38 pm:
The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Iris Justice-Lorrain Ghiorso has been canceled as Iris has been found and is safe.
Previous coverage
MISSOULA, Mont. - A search is in progress for a missing 12-year-old girl from Missoula.
According to a Facebook post from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office Thursday, Iris Ghiorso left her home on Marias Street after an argument with her family Wednesday at 8 p.m.
She is described as 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weighs 118-pounds, has brown hair, hazel eyes, braces and prescription glasses.
Iris was last seen wearing brown wedge heels, black spandex athletic shorts, a white t-shirt with unknown lettering and a Tommy Hilfiger jacket with a red hood, and carrying a cobalt blue hiking backpack with bright orange straps.
Anyone who has seen Iris or has information on her location is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.