UPDATE: FEB. 17 AT 10:31 A.M.

The missing 12-year-old in Missoula, Cade Krueger, has been found and is safe, according to the Montana Department of Justice.

The Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled.

MISSOULA, Mont. - Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy in Missoula Friday.

Cade Krueger was last seen at home in the university housing, according to the Missing Endangered Person Advisory from the Montana Department of Justice.

He's not dressed for the weather as he was last seen wearing black pajamas with no coat or shoes, and he does not have his medication with him--there is worry for his wellbeing and safety.

Cade is described as 4-foot-10, 60 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the University of Montana Police at (406) 243-6131 or dial 9-1-1.