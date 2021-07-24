The Missoula Police Department said in an update that Kale has been located safely.
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department (MPD) is looking for a missing 14-year-old.
According to MPD, Kale Spears was last seen around 5:00 pm in the 600 block of Dixon wearing a gray and black camo shirt with black jeans and hiking boots.
Kale is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds.
MPD reports Kale has non-verbal Autism but understands basic commands.
You are asked to please contact 911 if you have any information.