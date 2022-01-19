UPDATE JAN. 19 AT 6:52 PM:
The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Cheyenne Cooper has been canceled as she had been located and is safe.
Previous coverage:
MISSOULA, Mont. - Law enforcement has requested a statewide Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a disabled 18-year-old.
According to the MEPA, Cheyenne Cooper has the mentality of a 14-year-old and requires medication.
Cheyenne is 18-years-old, five feet three inches tall and has blue eyes and blonde hair. She wears glasses, has pierced ears and has a heart tattoo on her forearm.
She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information on Cheyenne Cooper's whereabouts, please call Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.