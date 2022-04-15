UPDATE AT 4:52 pm:

The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Orion Bex has been canceled.

An update reports Orion has been located and is safe.

MISSOULA, Mont. - Law enforcement are looking for a 3-year-old who was taken by his non-custodial mother.

According to a Missing Endangered Person Advisory, Orion Bex is three feet, ten inches tall, weighs 28 pounds and has blonde hair and brown eyes.

His non-custodial mother, Kayla Dawn Garnett, is a 33-year-old white woman who is five feet, four inches tall and weighs 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

The MEPA reports Kayla absconded with Orion to frustrate efforts by CPS to take custody of him. She has a history of drugs and violence so there is a concern for Orion’s Safety.

If you have any information on Kayla Dawn Garnett or Orion Bex, you are asked to contact Missoula County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 258-4760 or call 9-1-1.