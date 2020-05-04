MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Sheriff's Office says a 30-year-old man has been found alive after being missing for more than 36 hours in Mineral County.
The sheriff's office says it and Missoula County Search and Rescue assisted the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office in the search for the man, who went missing Saturday evening. He was found alive Monday afternoon in the Saltese area.
The sheriff's office says ATVs, ground crews, and drones were all utilized during the search. Search and rescue crews were reportedly able to locate the man by voice. The sheriff's office says searchers and family members were able get to his exact location shortly after voice contact was made.
The man was transported to a local hospital for examination.