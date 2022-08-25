UPDATE: AUG. 25 AT 10:08 A.M.

The Montana Department of Justice canceled the missing person alert for Neil Patrick Mannix.

According to the DOJ, Mannix has been found and is safe.

HELMVILLE, Mont. - There is concern for mental and physical well-being of a missing 31-year-old man.

Neil Mannix is described as being a while male who is six feet tall, weighs 168 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

According to the Missing and Endangered Person Advisory, Neil left a residents on foot in Helmville around 9:00 pm Tuesday, Aug. 23.

It is unknown what clothing Neil was last seen wearing or his direction of travel from Helmville.

If you have any information, you are asked to Powell County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 846-2711 or dial 9-1-1.

Current Contests

Dillon Jaycees Rodeo Sweepstakes
Dillon

Dillon Jaycees Rodeo Sweepstakes

    Enter for your chance to win. Eight (8) winners will be picked at random on Friday, August 26th. Two winners will each win a pair of tickets (2 tickets to each winner) to the Saturday Rodeo. Two winners will each win a pair of tickets (2 tickets to each winner) to the Sunday afternoon Rodeo.…

    Rise & Shine!
    Bozeman

    Rise & Shine!

      Nominate someone you think has earned a $100 Bridger Bubbles Car Wash gift certificate!

      Tags

      News For You