HELMVILLE, Mont. - There is concern for mental and physical well-being of a missing 31-year-old man.

Neil Mannix is described as being a while male who is six feet tall, weighs 168 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

According to the Missing and Endangered Person Advisory, Neil left a residents on foot in Helmville around 9:00 pm Tuesday, Aug. 23.

It is unknown what clothing Neil was last seen wearing or his direction of travel from Helmville.

If you have any information, you are asked to Powell County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 846-2711 or dial 9-1-1.