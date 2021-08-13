Update:
Thomas has been located and the Missoula Police Department is thanking everyone for their help.
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police are searching for a man who went missing after leaving his home sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning.
According to the Missing Endangered Person Advisory from the Montana Department of Justice, Thomas Jacob Perlman, 59, left his home riding a mountain bike sometime between Thursday night and 6 a.m. Friday.
Perlman is described as a white man, 5-feet, 11-inches, weighs 180-pounds and is partially bald with green eyes.
The DOJ said he is possibly wearing a black helmet and is possibly on a bike ride on trails in the Missoula area.
According to the DOJ, Perlman may hurt himself.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Missoula Police department at (406) 552-6300 or 9-1-1.