MISSOULA, Mont. - A 68-year-old man last seen Wednesday afternoon in Missoula is reported missing.
Robert Walter Burt was last seen on foot in the 1500 block of Harrison Street at around 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Montana Department of Justice's Missing Endangered Person Advisory.
He is described as a white man, 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes.
He was las seen wearing a red and yellow striped long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.
The DOJ said Burt has an an appointment set up for further car to treat a brain bleed and may be disoriented.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or call 9-1-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.