UPDATE:
The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Kierstyn Cook has been canceled. Kierstyn has been located and is safe.
MISSOULA, Mont. - A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for an 8-year-old girl.
Kierstyn Cook is four feet, eight inches tall, weighs 80 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.
According to the advisory, Kierstyn’s mother Shannon Brown recently lost custody of her, but refused to turn her over to her new guardian.
Shannon Brown, 41, is five feet, six inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
The two were last seen April 24 at 4:00 pm in Missoula.
They are believed to possibly be heading to Washington or Oregon in a white 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix with Montana license plate 136967P.
The vehicle has purple, pink and blue spray paint on it.
Shannon has a history of drug use and physical child abuse and there is concern for Kierstyn's wellbeing.
If you have any information on Kierstyn Cook, you are asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at (406) 552-6300 or dial 911.
