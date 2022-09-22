ST. IGNATIUS, Mont. - A 86-year-old St. Ignatius has been reported as missing.

Flathead Tribal Fish & Game requested help from the Lake County Search and Rescue on Sept. 22 to search for Chuck Sanders.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sanders was last thought to be looking for some of his cattle up in the Valley Creek area of Lake and Sanders County.

Search and rescue crews were deployed but have not yet found Sanders.

An investigation found he was last seen at the St. Ignatius grocery store and Old Timer Café in St. Ignatius around 5:30 pm on Sept. 21.

Sanders was driving a white 2018 F350, regular cab, with a flatbed bail feeder and a license plate with a temporary tag: AALP9501.

He also has his blue healer dog with him.

You are asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 406-883-7301 with any information on Chuck’s whereabouts.