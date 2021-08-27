MISSOULA, Mont. — After 10 months of living with the stranger who found and cared for her, one cat is back with her original owner.
Teenie, as she was known at AniMeals, came to the organization after her caretaker of 10 months couldn't bring her with on a move to D.C.
Knowing she was taken in as a stray, AniMeals checked Teenie for a microchip and found one implanted by an organization in South Wales, Australia. They reached out to the facility and were able to learn a little more about her.
It turns out Teenie's real name is Sophie and she was adopted as a kitten in Australia, then moved with her family to Missoula. But that's not where the story ends.
The whole time Sophie's original owner had been fostering and even adopted from AniMeals. They reached out immediately and were able to reunite Sophie after almost a year.
After a story like this, AniMeals is encouraging pet owners to get your furry family members microchipped, saying they really do work.