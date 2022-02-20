UPDATE: FEB. 21 AT 8:34 a.m.
The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Pejuta and Tashunka Foster has been canceled Monday, the Montana Department of Justice said.
The DOJ said the two girls have been located and brought back to their home.
MISSOULA, Mont. - A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a pair of 14-year-old twin girls.
Pejuta and Tashunka Foster were last believed to be at South Gate Mall in Missoula.
They are described as both being four feet eleven inches tall, weighing 100 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
According to the alert, both girls suffer from ADHD and Asthma and have attempted suicide recently.
They do not have their medications with them, so there is a concern for their safety and wellbeing.
If you have any information on either Pejuta or Tashunka you are asked to please contact the Missoula Police Department at (406) 552-6300 or call 9-1-1.
