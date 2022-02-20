Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT HAVE REQUESTED A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR A PAIR OF 14-YEAR-OLD TWIN GIRLS, PEJUTA AND TASHUNKA FOSTER. BOTH GIRLS ARE 4 FOOT 11 AND 100 POUNDS. THEY HAVE BROWN HAIR AND GREEN EYES. BOTH GIRLS SUFFER FROM ADHD AND ASTHMA AND HAVE ATTEMPTED SUICIDE RECENTLY. THEY WERE LAST BELIEVED TO BE AT SOUTH GATE MALL IN MISSOULA. THEY DO NOT HAVE THEIR MEDICATIONS WITH THEM, SO THERE IS CONCERN FOR THEIR SAFETY AND WELL BEING. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON EITHER PEJUTA OR TASHUNKA PLEASE CONTACT THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT (406) 552-6300 OR CALL 9 1 1.

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Missoula International Airport /MSO/ for the following threats... Multiple threats of snow, wind and rapid temperature drop Periods of moderate to heavy snow will develop this evening, mainly focused between 9pm-12am resulting in accumulations of around 2 inches. At the same time, gusty easterly winds will develop and cause temperatures to rapidly drop from the 30s to the low 20s by midnight. Easterly winds of 25-35 mph will remain through Monday.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected and flash freeze possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 to 4 inches. Quickly dropping temperatures will be capable of freezing road surfaces this evening between 9pm and midnight. Gusty easterly winds on could create blowing snow conditions. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&