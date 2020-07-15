Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT HAVE REQUESTED A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY TO BE ISSUED FOR BRYCE BRUGH-WHALEN, A 27-YEAR-OLD WHITE MALE, 5-FOOT 11-INCHES, 175 POUNDS, BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES. BRYCE LEFT A NOTE STATING HE WAS GOING FOR A HIKE ON JULY 13TH. HE HAS NOT BEEN SEEN SINCE. HE LEFT ALL HIS MEDICATIONS AT HOME ALONG WITH UNFINISHED CHORES. THERE IS CONCERN FOR BRYCE'S WELFARE. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON BRYCE PLEASE CONTACT THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 4 0 6, 5 2 2, 6 3 0 0, OR CALL 9 1 1. THANK YOU.