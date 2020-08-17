UPDATE:
MISSOULA - The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Larry John Walsh has been cancelled.
The Montana Department of Justice says Walsh has been found and is safe. The Missoula Police Department thanks the public for their help.
MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department is sending out a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a 28-year-old man last seen on Monday, Aug. 17.
Larry John Walsh is not taking his medications and according to the MEPA from Montana Department of Justice, he has made comments about taking his own life. There is concern for his safety.
Walsh is described as a white male, standing 5-foot, 7-inches, weighing 160-pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, jeans and white Adidas shoes.
According to MT DOJ, he left on foot and may be going to Stanley Street in Missoula.
Anyone with information on Walsh's whereabouts is asked to call MPD at (406) 552-6300 of 9-1-1.