UPDATED at 10:09 a.m.
MISSOULA - The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Royann Castonguay has been cancelled.
The Montana Department of Justice says she has been located safe.
MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department is sending out a Missing Endangered Person Advisory Friday for a 72-year-old woman last seen at her home Sept. 10.
Royann Castonguay struggles with dementia and other medical conditions and according to the MEPA from the Montana Department of Justice, she is thought to not have her medication in her possession.
She is described as 5-feet, 5-inches tall; weighs 195-pounds, has hazel eyes, blond hair and her family describes her as "frail."
MT DOJ says she's possibly driving a 2006 blue Toyota Prius with Montana plate BYL764. Her possible destination is uncertain.
Anyone with information on Castonguay's whereabouts is asked to call MPD at 406-552-6300 or 9-1-1.