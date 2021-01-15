Update Jan. 16 at 11:10 am-
The MEPA for 66-year-old Darrell Sparks has been canceled as he has been located and is safe.
MISSOULA, Mont. - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for 66-year-old Darrell Wade Sparks.
According to the MEPA, Sparks is a white man, is six feet one inch tall and weighs around 190 pounds.
Sparks has gray hair and brown eyes.
Darrell went to the bank Friday morning and has not been seen since, nor is he answering his phone.
There is a concern for his safety.
Darrell may be driving a silver 2003 Mercury Sable with Montana license plate 456124B.
If you have any information on Darrell Sparks, you are asked to please contact the Missoula Police Department at (406) 552-6300 or call 9-1-1.