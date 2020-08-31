MISSOULA, Mont. - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Missoula Police Department for a missing woman.
Missoula police say 31-year-old Megan Pinkerton as not been heard from since July 14. Police say Megan has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and is not currently medicated. She may be with a man named Justin Bradford.
If you have any information on Megan's whereabouts, you're asked to contact MPD at (406) 552-6300 or 911.
Authorities did not provide a photo of Megan. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.