UPDATE: The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Bryce Brugh-Wahlen has been canceled. According to law enforcement, Bryce has been located.
MISSOULA - Missoula Police Department issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a 27-year-old man last seen July 13.
According to the MEPA from the Montana Department of Justice, Bryce Brugh-Whalen wrote a note on July 13 saying he was going hiking on and hasn't been seen since. DOJ says Brugh-Whalen did not bring his medications with him and has left uncompleted tasks at home. DOJ says there is worry for his well-being.
He is described as a white male, standing 5-feet 11- inches, weighing 175-pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.
DOJ says his destination may be at Waterworks Hill in Missoula potentially wearing hiking clothes.
Anyone with information on Brugh-Whalen's whereabouts is asked to contact MPD at (406) 552-6300 or dial 9-1-1.