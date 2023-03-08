MISSOULA, Mont. - A search is underway for a missing 68-year-old man last seen at the Poverello Center in Missoula Feb. 3.
A release from the Missoula Police Department said in a release a family member of Terry L. Stahl reported him missing March 4 after not receiving contact.
Anyone who has seen Stahl or has any information on his location is asked to call detective Guy Baker at (406)552- 6284, reference case # 2023-8546.
