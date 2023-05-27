HAMILTON, Mont. - A missing man was found deceased west of Hamilton this week.
Christopher McCown was reportedly last seen May 11 and agencies have been searching for him since he was reported missing on May 16.
Hamilton Police Officers, Ravalli County Deputy Sheriffs and Ravalli County Search and Rescue Personnel found McCown’s remains on Tuesday, May 23.
According to the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office, a preliminary coroner investigation indicates McCown died due to a fall.
“The Hamilton Police Department and Ravalli County Sheriff's Office extend our sincere condolences to Christopher's family and friends,” the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office wrote.
HAMILTON, Mont. - Police in Hamilton are trying to locate a man who was last seen Thursday, May 11.
Christopher McCown, 32, is described as 5-foot-10, 426 pounds, has long dark brown hair and a dark beard.
The Hamilton Montana Police Department said in a Facebook post there is concern for his well-being.
Anyone with information on McCown or his location is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.
Article originally published May 19, 2023.
