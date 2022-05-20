MISSOULA, Mont. - A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a 62-year-old man last contacted the morning of May 12.

According to the advisory, Mark Vincent Hurst is diabetic, has stage four colon cancer and has a colostomy bag. He was last contacted just before 9:00 am Thursday, May 12 in the Michael Road area of Missoula.

He has made no contact since and there is a concern for his well being and safety.

Mark is described as being a white man who is five feet eleven inches tall and weighs 230 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

It is believed he is driving a blue Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Convertible with unknown Washington Plates.

If you have any information on the location of Mark Hurst, you are asked to please contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or call 9-1-1.