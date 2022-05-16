UPDATE from the Missoula Police Department as of 9:30 PM on Monday:

Thank you for the care, concern, and compassion that was shown for the missing juvenile tonight.

As said, the juvenile was located and is safe. That is the part that truly matters!

When we hear of a child missing in the community, it causes us all to pause and feel a variety of emotions/ reactions.

This was an isolated domestic related incident.

I want to assure everyone, there is no threat to the public.

Missoula Police is very thankful for the outcome. In the future we will provide some follow-up information on what police do when they get a report of a missing child, but for tonight, we can rest thankful - the juvenile is safe.

******

MISSOULA - Missoula Police need your help locating a missing 7-year-old girl.

She was last seen in the 1200 block of Philips St. on Monday afternoon and she was earing blue leggings, yellow Converse shoes, a purple dress and a pink sweatshirt.

If you live in the area of Rodgers and Dickens and have security cameras, police ask that you review your footage.

The child's bus would have arrived in the area around 3:30 PM.

Police believe that the child went to White Pine Park, 1445 Scott Street, and then walked southbound around 5:45 PM.

If you have any information, please call 911.