MISSOULA, Mont. - An alert is out for a man last seen in Missoula Monday evening.

Shane Patrick Cummins, 65, is described as 6-foot-2, 250 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.

He was wearing a dark blue tank top and blue jeans when he was last seen.

The Montana Department of Justice said in the Missing Endangered Person Advisory Cummins has a history of suicidal thoughts and alcoholism, and has made suicidal statements to his family yesterday evening.

The DOJ said he was last seen leaving a Missoula home around 5 p.m. Monday, and could be in the Ravalli County area.

He is thought to be driving a vehicle described as a green 2000 Chevey Silverado with Montana license plate: DFJ528.

Anyone with information on Cummins is asked to call the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or dial 9-1-1.