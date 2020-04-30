UPDATE- 12:36 PM:
The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Franklin Valenzuela has been canceled as he has been found and is safe.
A Missoula 17-year-old has been reported missing, with a Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued by the Montana Department of Justice.
Franklin Valenzuela left a “goodbye” video discussing his death and sent messages to friends.
He did not take his phone so has no means of communication. There is concern for Franklin’s mental stability and safety.
Authorities say he has a history of drug use.
Franklin was last seen Wednesday, April 29th.
If you have any information on Franklin Valenzuela, please contact the Missoula Police Department, at (406) 552-6300 or call 9-1-1