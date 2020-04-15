UPDATE 7:44 a.m.
MISSOULA- The Missoula Police Department says Brady Dennis was found safe Wednesday.
MISSOULA - A missing endangered person alert has been issued for 18-year-old Brady Dennis.
Dennis is a white female with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood, hat and dark jeans.
According to authorities Dennis is developmentally delayed at a 12-year-old level.
She left on foot and could possibly be headed for Helena. Dennis suffers from seizures and epilepsy, requiring medication.
If you have any information you are asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300.