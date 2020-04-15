Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL LEMHI... NORTHEASTERN IDAHO...SOUTHWESTERN DEER LODGE...RAVALLI AND SOUTHWESTERN GRANITE COUNTIES UNTIL 1000 AM MDT/900 AM PDT/... AT 846 AM MDT/746 AM PDT/, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING INTENSE SNOW SHOWERS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 19 MILES WEST OF VICTOR TO 7 MILES NORTHEAST OF WISDOM. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTHWEST AT 15 MPH. VISIBILITY WILL BE REDUCED TO ONE-QUARTER MILE AT TIMES AND ROADS WILL BE QUICKLY COVERED WITH SLUSH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... HAMILTON, DARBY, CONNER, WOODSIDE, GIBBONSVILLE, PINESDALE, SULA, GRANTSDALE, LOST TRAIL PASS, CHARLOS HEIGHTS AND COMO.

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR BRANDY DENNIS, 18 YEAR OLD WHITE FEMALE. BRANDY WAS FOUND SAFE. MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT THANKS YOU FOR YOUR ASSISTANCE.