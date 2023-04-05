Missing woman last seen in the Missoula area Monday, April 3
Photo courtesy of the City of Missoula Police Department/Facebook

UPDATE: April 5 at 11:23 a.m.

Corrine Potter has been found and is safe, according to a Facebook update from the Missoula Police Department.

MISSOULA, Mont. - Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen Monday, April 3 in the Missoula area.

The Missoula Police Department said in a Facebook post Corrine Potter, 61, was last known to be driving a a gray 2006 Toyota 4Runner with Montana license plate "LIPREAD". 

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at (406)552-6300 or 9-1-1.

