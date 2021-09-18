UPDATE: SEPT 19 AT 11:30 A.M.
The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Desta Jo Rummel-Cantrel has expired; however, the Montana Department of Justice says she has not been located.
Anyone with information about Rummel-Cantrel is asked to call Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300.
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Police Department is looking for missing and endangered person, 43-year-old, Desta Jo Rummel-Cantrel.
Desta was last seen or heard from on Sept. 7 at around 7 AM. She has not contacted family or friends and has not been active on social media. Police are told this is extremely out of character for her.
She is said to be in a violent and abuse relationship and there is great concern for her well-being.
Desta is 5 foot 4 inches tall, has green eyes and brown hair.
If you have any information about Desta please call Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300.