UPDATE, SEPT. 23 AT 12:32 PM:

Lake County Sheriff Donald Bell reports Chuck Sanders was found deceased Friday morning.

Sanders’ family located his truck in a remote area west of Arlee and Lake County 9-1-1 was notified around 10:00 am. Sander was located nearby deceased.

As the area he was found in was determined to be in Sanders County, the Sanders County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene with Lake County investigators who aided in the investigation and recovery.

At this time the Sanders County Coroner’s Office is handling the death investigation.

“The Lake County Sheriff’s Office wish to offer our condolences to the family of Mr. Sanders, and to also thank everyone who aided in the search effort,” Sheriff Bell said.

UPDATE, SEPT. 23 AT 11:39 AM:

Charles Sanders has been located and a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled.

There was no report on his condition at this time.

ST. IGNATIUS, Mont. - A 86-year-old St. Ignatius has been reported as missing.

Flathead Tribal Fish & Game requested help from the Lake County Search and Rescue on Sept. 22 to search for Chuck Sanders.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sanders was last thought to be looking for some of his cattle up in the Valley Creek area of Lake and Sanders County.

Search and rescue crews were deployed but have not yet found Sanders.

An investigation found he was last seen at the St. Ignatius grocery store and Old Timer Café in St. Ignatius around 5:30 pm on Sept. 21.

Sanders was driving a white 2018 F350, regular cab, with a flatbed bail feeder and a license plate with a temporary tag: AALP9501.

He also has his blue healer dog with him.

You are asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 406-883-7301 with any information on Chuck’s whereabouts.