SANDERS Co., Mont. - A missing teenager reportedly last seen in Sanders County early morning of Aug. 19.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office shared a Facebook post from the nonprofit The Lifeguard Group who writes Thomas "Lawson" Faulk, 17, was last seen 2 a.m. Aug. 19.
The Lifeguard Group mentions in the post Thomas was last seen in Sanders County but is believed to be in Missoula.
He is described as 6-foot, 3-inches tall, weighing 150-pounds, has short dark brown hair and dimples when he smiles.
The Lifeguard Group says he has no money nor a phone. He was last seen wearing jeans, a dark color t-shirt and no shoes.
Anyone who knows of Thomas' whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Missoula County Sheriff's Office at (406)258-4810.