MISSOULA, Mont. - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a 13-year-old who has been missing for over 24 hours.

Tegan-Luciano Ingemi-Kern is described as being five feet tall, weighing 100 pounds and having shaggy blonde hair and brown eyes.

According to the alert, Tegan-Luciano is not dressed for the severe weather.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300.

