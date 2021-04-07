UPDATE: APRIL 7 AT 10:59 AM
MISSOULA, Mont. - Law enforcement has located Cheri Rivera in Washington state, according to the Missoula Police Department Wednesday.
A Facebook post from MPD read Rivera told Snowhomish County sheriff deputies she was unharmed and was where she wanted to be.
Her search has been cancelled.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
UPDATE: APRIL 5 AT 8:20 P.M.
The MEPA issued for Cheri Diane Rivera has expired.
Cheri has still not been located. If you have any information on her location you are asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or call 911.
MISSOULA, Mont. - Police in Missoula say they were called to a Motel 6 is search for Cheri Diane Rivera. Police say they received a complaint Cheri might have been beaten by her boyfriend.
When the Officers arrived both Cheri and the boyfriend were gone. It is believed they may be headed back to Washington State in a dark green Ford pickup.
There is concern for Cheri’s safety and welfare.
Cheri is white, 44 years old, 5'10", black hair and green eyes. If you have any information on Cheri’s location please contact the Missoula Police Department at 406 552-6300 or call 9-1-1.