Madison Kristine Vetter
UPDATE: SEPT. 9 AT 7:35 P.M.

Just before 4:00 pm Thursday, the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office gave an update on Madison Kristine Vetter, saying she has been located and is safe.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating a missing 18-year-old woman.

Madison Kristine Vetter's last contact was on Aug. 29, and her last known location was at the Wye.

According to the sheriff’s office, Madison is five feet four inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has short brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts or have any information regarding Madison, you are asked to please contact Detective Larson at (406) 258-3314.

