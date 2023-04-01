Missing woman last seen in Missoula March 12

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police are looking for a missing woman.
Tate Claffey, 35, was last known to be in the Missoula area on the morning of March 12.
She is described as being around five feet, four inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. Tate was wearing a black jacket and gray/pink sweatpants.
If anyone has any information regarding Tate and her welfare, you are asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at (406) 552-6300 or 911.
