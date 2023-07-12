UPDATE: JULY 12 AT 7:57 A.M.
The following is a press release via Facebook by the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office:
FLORENCE, Mont. - Coroner Steve Holton released that the body of the victim of the kayak accident Saturday evening, was located late Tuesday afternoon (07-11-23) in a log jam in the Bitterroot River. Sheriff Holton said 26-year-old Paige Elise Tomberlin of Denver, CO was located with the assistance of Ravalli County Search and Rescue, Flathead County Search and Rescue, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, and equipment operators from Patzer Farms.
Ms. Tomberlin was located in the same very large log jam she was last seen in when her kayak capsized. Dog teams were utilized this morning and with the expertise of Flathead County SAR Swift Water Divers, it was determined that removing the log jam was necessary. Equipment operators and the divers worked to remove the log jam throughout the afternoon and were able to retrieve the victim shortly after 4 p.m.
Sheriff Holton stated, "thanks to the extremely hard work of everyone involved, Paige was delivered to her family today. The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office has been praying for the family since Saturday, and our hearts go out to the Tomberlin family".
Sheriff Holton thanked Ravalli County Search and Rescue for their tireless efforts over the last three and a half days, as well as Montana FWP, Deputy Sheriff / SAR Coordinator Chris Caltagirone, Flathead County Search and Rescue, and Justin Patzer and Alan Schmitz of Patzer Farms for their hard work recovering Paige.
The RCSO asks that all people using the river for recreation be aware of the hazards and travel the river safely to avoid these tragic events.
FLORENCE, Mont. - Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton said Search And Rescue Teams continue to search for a missing woman after a boating accident on the Bitterroot River yesterday afternoon (July 8th). Sheriff Holton said a 26-year-old female from out of the area has been missing since a kayak she was in overturned in a log jam near the Poker Joe Fishing Access south of Florence. The accident occurred at approximately 5 p.m. and the victim was the only occupant of the kayak. Witnesses reported the female was not seen after the kayak overturned. The kayak and one life jacket were recovered later.
Ravalli County Search and Rescue, Ravalli County Sheriff's Office, Florence Volunteer Fire Department, MT Fish Wildlife and Parks Wardens, and LifeFlight conducted search efforts until nearly 11 p.m. and resumed again at 5:30 a.m. this morning. Today, SAR boat teams are in the water with help from RCSO Drone Operators and helicopters from Choice Aviation.
Sheriff Holton advised people that SAR operations are being conducted in the area, and people recreating on the river are asked to look for the victim. She was wearing a red one piece swimming suit and a life vest. Please contact the RCSO at 406-363-3033 if you have information. Aviation assets will be used as they are available. The RCSO asks people to not fly personal drones in the area as they may interfere with organized SAR/RCSO efforts, and helicopters will be grounded if drones are in the air around the search areas.
Sheriff Holton reminded everyone that the Bitterroot River is still dangerous with the numerous log jams and obstructions in the river. People floating or boating on the river should be wearing floatation devices, and children and inexperienced boaters should recreate with experienced people familiar with the river and it's dangers.
Search efforts will continue through the day and evening today.
