MISSOULA - Police are seeking information on a missing woman reportedly last seen the night of Aug. 21 in a grocery store parking lot in Missoula.
The City of Missoula Police Department (MPD) posted to Facebook Genesis Latoya Springer, 35, was leaving her shift at Missoula Fresh Market on West Broadway at around 10 p.m. when she was last seen. MPD writes she was seen getting into a smaller yellow SUV possibly with black rims in the store's parking lot.
Springer is described as an African American woman, standing 5-foot, 5-inches tall, weighing 150-pounds with shoulder length dark hair possibly with red highlights. MPD says Springer was wearing a purple work uniform polo and black pants.
She was reported missing and filed into the National Crime Information Center Aug. 25.
Anyone with information on Springer's whereabouts is asked to call MPD Detective Guy Baker at (406) 552-6284.